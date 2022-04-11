U kraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on screen addressing the Finnish Parliament via video on the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, in Helsinki, Finland, 08 April 2022. EFE-EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

A shell crater on a damaged bridge in the recaptured city of Makariv, outside Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 09 April 2022. EFE-EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenski Monday said the country was bracing for a new major offensive amid a British warning that Russia could use phosphorus bombs in the besieged city of Mariupol as fighting intensifies.

The Ukrainian army said the Russian forces had completed their preparations for a large-scale military operation in the east after a massive troop build-up in the regions bordering the war-ravaged country.

“Next week will be no less important than this one than the previous ones."

The British defense ministry warned that as fighting intensifies for the besieged Mariupol city, the Russian forces might use phosphorus bombs to gain control of the coastal area.

“The Russian forces prior use of phosphorus munitions in the Donetsk Oblast raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies,” the ministry said. EFE