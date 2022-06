Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference during the first day of the Nato Summit in Madrid. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes: Nato chief

Nato will support Ukraine for as long as it takes and the Alliance’s commitment to Kyiv is “unshakeable”, Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.



“President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy made clear that Ukraine relies on our continual support and our message to him was equally clear,” he told a press conference following a meeting at a Madrid summit where the Ukrainian president addressed Nato leaders.



“Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes.”

