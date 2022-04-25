The United States believes that Ukrainians can win the war against Russia if it has the "right" support and equipment, US defense secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Austin and US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Kyiv on Sunday, amid a continued onslaught from Russian troops.
"The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win," Austin said during a press conference on the Polish-Ukrainian border Monday.
(...)