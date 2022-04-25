A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 25 April 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) arriving for a meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken and Secretary of Defense Austin in Kyiv, Ukraine, 24 April 2022. EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 25 April 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shaking hands before a meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 24 April 2022. EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

A handout photo made available by the US Department of Defence (DoD) shows US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (2-L) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (3-L) during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (3-R) in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 24 April 2022. EFE/EPA/US DOD HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the US Department of Defence (DoD) shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) posing for a photograph with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) during their meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 24 April 2022. EFE/EPA/US DOD HANDOUT

Ukraine can defeat Russia with ‘right equipment,’ US says

The United States believes that Ukrainians can win the war against Russia if it has the "right" support and equipment, US defense secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Austin and US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Kyiv on Sunday, amid a continued onslaught from Russian troops.

"The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win," Austin said during a press conference on the Polish-Ukrainian border Monday.

(...)