U kraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on screen addressing the Finnish Parliament via video on the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, in Helsinki, Finland, 08 April 2022. EFE-EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

A shell crater on a damaged bridge in the recaptured city of Makariv, outside Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 09 April 2022. EFE-EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

The Ukrainian army said Monday that the Russian forces were completing their preparations for a major offensive in eastern Ukraine amid a massive military build-up in the regions bordering the war-ravaged country.

"Measures are being taken to regroup, increase the command and control system and logistics. The occupiers are moving battalion tactical groups from the eastern and central military districts to the border areas of Belgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions,” the Ukrainian army high command said in a Facebook post.

In another post, the Ukrainian army said Russian forces also continued their offensive in the eastern Donetsk region and the city of Mariupol, besides creating an "offensive group" in the central Dnipro region.

(...)