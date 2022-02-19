NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (2-L) receives the Ewald von Kleist award from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (2-R), Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger (L) and State Governor of Bavaria Markus Soeder (R) during the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, 19 February 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (L) meet during the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, 19 February 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a statement during the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, 19 February 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine preoccupied a raft of Western leaders at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, where dignitaries warned of severe consequences against Moscow should it pursue military action.

The absence of Russian officials at the conference was conspicuous — Sergey Lavrov, Moscow’s top diplomat, has attended the meeting for the last 12 years in a row, even during the crisis sparked by Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the conference for the day to issue a rallying call to Western leaders in a series of meetings.

(...)