Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden of the Moscow's Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 23 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden of the Moscow's Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 23 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN

An Ukranian serviceman checks situation on the position near the Zaytseve village not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Gorlivka Donetsk area, Ukraine, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

Relatives and friends attend a funeral service for Anton Sidorov, the Ukrainian serviceman who was reportedly killed by shelling in eastern Ukraine, at a church in Kiev, Ukraine, 22 February 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

An Ukranian serviceman shows a shell hole after shelling in the Zaytseve village not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Gorlivka Donetsk area, Ukraine, 21 February 2022 EFE/EPA/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

Ukraine on Wednesday declared a national state of emergency, began to conscript military reservists and initiated a legal process to allow civilians to bear arms as the country boosts its military readiness following Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of breakaway territories in the country’s east.

The Ukrainian ministry for foreign affairs said Moscow’s “recognition and support” of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in the Donbas region was an act of “military aggression.”

Russia’s parliament on Tuesday approved the deployment of Russian troops abroad as President Vladimir Putin said he would order “peace keeping” forces into pro-Moscow separatist claimed areas in eastern Ukraine, something the West warned was a pretext to a possible wider invasion.

(...)