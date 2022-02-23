Ukraine on Wednesday declared a national state of emergency, began to conscript military reservists and initiated a legal process to allow civilians to bear arms as the country boosts its military readiness following Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of breakaway territories in the country’s east.
The Ukrainian ministry for foreign affairs said Moscow’s “recognition and support” of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in the Donbas region was an act of “military aggression.”
Russia’s parliament on Tuesday approved the deployment of Russian troops abroad as President Vladimir Putin said he would order “peace keeping” forces into pro-Moscow separatist claimed areas in eastern Ukraine, something the West warned was a pretext to a possible wider invasion.
(...)