Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, speaks to the media at IFEMA facilities in Madrid, Spain, 28 June 2022. Heads of State and Government from NATO's member countries and key partners are gathering in Madrid to discuss important issues facing the Alliance and endorse NATO's new Strategic Concept, the Organization said. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Ukraine has waited “too long” for Western nations to provide sufficient defensive weapons to help the country in its fight against Russia, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said Tuesday.

Klitschko was speaking to reporters in Madrid on the sidelines of a major Nato summit, where world leaders are due to discuss the Alliance’s strategic roadmap and the new geo-political reality in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have waited too long. We want to thank our partners but the weapons are taking too long (to arrive),” he said.

“We have spent too much time. Everyday Ukrainian patriots pay for that with their lives.”

