Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (L), Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini (R) and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (C) applaud Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (not pictured), at the end of his speech to members of the Italian Parliament via video conference in Rome, Italy, 22 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (on screen) addresses members of the Italian Parliament via video conference in Rome, Italy, 22 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday called for Western countries to apply more pressure on Russia, which he said is looking to gain a foothold in Europe through its invasion of Ukraine.

“The invasion does not stop – it is 27 days now of war and more needs to be done, more sanctions, more pressure,” Zelenskyy said during a speech to the Italian parliament via video link.

For Russia, “Ukraine is the gateway to Europe,” he said, adding that the Kremlin's goal is to undermine the continent’s democratic and liberal values and its security.

(...)