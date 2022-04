A convoy with 28 of the 45 Ukrainian refugees who left Mariupol, accompanied by 17 volunteers, arrive at Juan Carlos I park in Madrid, Spain, 06 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/FERNANDO VILLAR

A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows local people cary water near devastated and burned apartment building in downtown Mariupol, Ukraine, 12 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings on the eastern side of city of Mariupol, Ukraine, 09 April 2022 (issued 12 April 2022) EPA-EFE FILE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Kyiv announced on Thursday the opening of nine humanitarian corridors, most in eastern and southern areas, after they were prevented from opening the previous day due to ceasefire violations by the Russian military, according to official sources.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced on Telegram the opening of the humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of citizens from areas most affected by the conflict and to bring in basic necessities. EFE

int-rml/tw