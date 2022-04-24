Father Oleksandr blesses faithful people during an Orthodox Easter service outside the remains of the Trinity Church in the Hostroluchia village, Ukraine, 24 April 2022. EFE-EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

A Ukrainian policeman uses his helmet as a basket for Easter cake as he waits for the priest to bless it, during an Orthodox Easter mass outside of the St. Volodymir Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, 24 April 2022. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

War has overshadowed Orthodox Easter celebrations in Ukraine this year although festivities were held to varying degrees around the nation, often doubling up as a reminder of those unable to sit at the family table — the millions of refugees, the soldiers on the frontline and those killed by Russia's brutal invasion.

Easter celebrations differed from region to region. The Black Sea city of Odesa was mourning the at least eight people, including a three-month-old baby, who were killed by a Russian airstrike on Saturday.

In the western city of Lviv, far from the front-line although not out of the reach of Russian missile strikes, there was a more festive atmosphere despite the presence of Ukrainian troops and air-raid sirens serving as a reminder of war..

(...)