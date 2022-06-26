Kyiv's Mayor Vitaly Klitschko talks to media (C) at a site following Russian airstrikes in the Shevchenkivskiy district of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Smoke rises following Russian airstrikes in the Shevchenkivskiy district of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Rescuers and firefighters work on a site of a damaged residential building following Russian airstrikes in the Shevchenkivskiy district of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ukrainian military members collect pieces of a missile on a site following Russian airstrikes in the Shevchenkivskiy district of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

An ambulance drives past as a Ukrainian soldier stands guard following Russian airstrikes in the Shevchenkivskiy district of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Rescuers in action next to a damaged residential building following Russian airstrikes in the Shevchenkivskiy district of Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 26 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ukraine urged G7 leaders gathered in Germany for the group's annual summit on Sunday to slap tougher sanctions on Russia as fresh airstrikes struck Kyiv.

"A Ukrainian kid was sleeping peacefully in Kyiv until a Russian cruise missile blasted her home," Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Sunday. "Many more around Ukraine are under strikes."

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force Command of the Armed Forces, said the Russian military had fired Kh-101 missiles at Kyiv with Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers.

