Representatives of 46 states and international organizations committed to support Ukraine’s efforts to end Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula at a summit in Kiev on Monday.
Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014, in violation of international law.
“Any alteration of the status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as an integral part of the sovereign territory of Ukraine is not and will not be recognized,” the participants said in the final declaration.
“Russia’s efforts to legitimize the temporary occupation and illegal seizure are unacceptable,” the statement added. EFE