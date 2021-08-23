Kiev (Ukraine), 23/08/2021.- A handout photo made available by the Presidential press service shows a general view of the Crimea Platform summit in Kiev, Ukraine, 23 August 2021. The Crimea Platform is a new international consultation and coordination format set up to develop the initiative put forward by the President of Ukraine and aimed at improving the effectiveness of the international response to the ongoing occupation of Crimea. (Ucrania) EFE/EPA/FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Kiev (Ukraine), 23/08/2021.- European Council President Charles Michel speaking during the Crimea Platform summit in Kiev, Ukraine, 23 August 2021. The Crimea Platform is a new international consultation and coordination format set up to develop the initiative put forward by the President of Ukraine and aimed at improving the effectiveness of the international response to the ongoing occupation of Crimea.

Kiev (Ukraine), 23/08/2021.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky giving a press conference following the Crimean Platform summit in Kiev, Ukraine, 23 August 2021. The Crimea Platform is a new international consultation and coordination format set up to develop the initiative put forward by the President of Ukraine and aimed at improving the effectiveness of the international response to the ongoing occupation of Crimea.

Representatives of 46 states and international organizations committed to support Ukraine’s efforts to end Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula at a summit in Kiev on Monday.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014, in violation of international law.

“Any alteration of the status of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as an integral part of the sovereign territory of Ukraine is not and will not be recognized,” the participants said in the final declaration.

“Russia’s efforts to legitimize the temporary occupation and illegal seizure are unacceptable,” the statement added. EFE