A framegrab taken from a handout video made available by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry shows Ukrainian flags flown in central Balakliya, Kharkiv oblast, Ukraine, 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/UKRAINE DEFENSE MINISTRY / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukrainian forces have recaptured over 3,000 square kilometers in a speedy counter-offensive in north-eastern Ukraine, as Russian forces continue to retreat in the northern Kharkiv region, Kyiv military authorities said Sunday.

The Ukrainian flag was raised in the town of Kosaja Lopan, just 4 kilometers from the border with Russia, according to local media.

"The Armed Forces continue to liberate Russian-occupied territories. Since the beginning of September, more than 3,000 square kilometers have been returned to Ukraine's control," Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces was quoted as saying by Ukrinform, a Ukrainian news outlet.

