Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia agreed Thursday to establish humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from areas where fighting is taking place between Ukrainian forces and the Russians who invaded the country a week ago.

"The parties have reached an understanding over the joint creation of humanitarian corridors with a temporary cease-fire," the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Telegram. "A cease-fire during the operation will be possible only in those places where the actual humanitarian corridors will be located."

Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, confirmed the agreement on a mechanism to evacuate civilians.

(...)