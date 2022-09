Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi attends a press conference during an IAEA Board of Governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters of the UN seat in Vienna, Austria, 12 September 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Ukraine and Russia are interested in establishing a safety and security protection zone around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the UN nuclear watchdog said Monday.

Russia, which occupies the plant since March, and Ukraine should “agree on a very simple principle of not attacking, not shelling the plant,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director Rafael Grossi said during a press conference in Vienna.

