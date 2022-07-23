Press conference after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and Russia to export cereals

Russia and Ukraine signed a UN-backed deal here Friday to reopen Black Sea ports and allow resumed exports of Ukrainian grain, an agreement aimed at alleviating a global food crisis driven by Moscow's aggression.

"Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea. A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a press conference following the signing ceremony at Istanbul's Dolmabahçe Palace.

"And let there be no doubt, this is an agreement for the world," the UN chief added.

The landmark deal was sealed after two months of talks that were brokered by Turkey and the UN and aimed at freeing up millions of tons of Ukrainian grain stuck in blockaded Black Sea ports, as well as easing the shipment of Russian fertilizers despite Western sanctions.