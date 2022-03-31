Istanbul (Turkey), 29/03/2022.- A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Turkish President Erdogan (C, back) addressing the Russian (L) and Ukrainian (R) delegations before their talks, at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, 29 March 2022. Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are due to resume face-to-face talks in Istanbul on the day. (Rusia, Turquía, Ucrania, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Istanbul (Turkey), 29/03/2022 - Member of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia, Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, with Russian Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky during a meeting as part of the Russian-Ukrainian talks at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, 29 March 2022.

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia will resume talks online Friday, a Ukrainian lawmaker said.

"During the talks in Turkey, we also announced that there is a need for the leaders of the two countries to meet. The Russian delegation replied that a more coherent draft agreement was needed first," David Arahamia, one of the Ukrainian negotiators, said Thursday on Telegram.

The delegations met in Istanbul Tuesday to address a hostilities cessation, humanitarian issues, and issues including the adoption of a neutral status by Ukraine and the future of the Donbas separatist regions.

After the first day of negotiations, scheduled for two days, Russia said it promised to significantly reduce its military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv.

