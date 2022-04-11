EFEWashington

Ukraine's economy would fall by up to 45 percent this year due to the Russian invasion, while Russia's could shrink 11 percent, as Belarus and Moldova are set to enter a recession, the World Bank said Sunday.

The Washington-based institution published an update of its economic forecasts for the region saying the war in Ukraine is affecting economies worldwide, with a particular impact on developing countries in Europe and Central Asia.

The World Bank calculates said the regional economy would shrink 4.1 percent this year, a notable change compared to its pre-war forecast, which pointed to 3 percent growth in Europe and Central Asia.

