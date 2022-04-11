Ukraine Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko (on the screen) speaks during the Finance Ministers meeting in Luxembourg, 05 April 2022. EFE-EPA/JULIEN WARNAND/FILE

(L-R) Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), European Commissioner in charge of Economy Paolo Gentiloni, and President of the Eurogroup Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe chat at the start of a Finance Ministers meeting in Luxembourg, 04 April 2022. EFE-EPA/JULIEN WARNAND/FILE

(L-R) Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, and European Commissioner in charge of Economy Paolo Gentiloni chat at the start of a Finance Ministers meeting in Luxembourg, 04 April 2022. EFE-EPA/JULIEN WARNAND/FILE

Ukraine's economy would fall by up to 45 percent this year due to the Russian invasion, while Russia's could shrink 11 percent, as Belarus and Moldova are set to enter a recession, the World Bank said Sunday.

The Washington-based institution published an update of its economic forecasts for the region saying the war in Ukraine is affecting economies worldwide, with a particular impact on developing countries in Europe and Central Asia.

The World Bank calculates said the regional economy would shrink 4.1 percent this year, a notable change compared to its pre-war forecast, which pointed to 3 percent growth in Europe and Central Asia.

