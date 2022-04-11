Ukraine's economy would fall by up to 45 percent this year due to the Russian invasion, while Russia's could shrink 11 percent, as Belarus and Moldova are set to enter a recession, the World Bank said Sunday.
The Washington-based institution published an update of its economic forecasts for the region saying the war in Ukraine is affecting economies worldwide, with a particular impact on developing countries in Europe and Central Asia.
The World Bank calculates said the regional economy would shrink 4.1 percent this year, a notable change compared to its pre-war forecast, which pointed to 3 percent growth in Europe and Central Asia.
(...)