Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska gives a speech to members of the US Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on 20 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Jabin Botsford/Pool

The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (left), and Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska stand together during an appearance by Zelenska before the US Congress in Washington, DC, on 20 July 2022. EFE/EPA/Jabin Botsford/Pool

Ukraine's first lady appeared here Wednesday before Congress and urged the United States to provide additional military assistance, saying that aid is needed to combat Russian aggression.

"I'm asking for something I would never want to ask. I am asking for weapons. Weapons that would not be used to wage a war on somebody else's land, but to protect one's home and the right to wake up alive in that home," Olena Zelenska said on Capitol Hill.

Her speech came on the same day Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the territorial objectives of his country's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine have changed.

In remarks to state media, Lavrov said the Russian military's goals include not only the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine but also other areas of the neighboring country.