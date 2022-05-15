Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest overnight in the Italian city of Turin, and highlighted Ukrainian culture amid the war with Russia.
Kalush Orchestra won the contest with its track "Stefania," a song to the motherland, at a time when Ukraine grapples with the war unleashed by the Russian invasion since Feb.24.
Sam Ryder of the United Kingdom came in second for the song "Space Man," followed by Chanel of Spain for "SloMo."
The Ukrainian band's frontman Oleh Psiuk, in his address, claimed this victory was very significant especially in the current scenario where "Ukrainian culture is under attack" but they have shown that "Ukrainian culture and music are still alive." EFE