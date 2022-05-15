Lebanese-British singer-songwriter and co-host Mika performs during the Grand Final of the 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC 2022) in Turin, Italy, 14 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrates onstage after winning the 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC 2022) in Turin, Italy, 14 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Presenters Alessandro Cattelan (L), Laura Pausini (C) and Mika (R) during the Grand Final of the 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC 2022) in Turin, Italy, 14 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine performs the song 'Stefania' during the Grand Final of the 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC 2022) in Turin, Italy, 14 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrates onstage, together with presenters Alessandro Cattelan, Laura Pausini, and Mika, after winning the 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC 2022) in Turin, Italy, 14 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest overnight in the Italian city of Turin, and highlighted Ukrainian culture amid the war with Russia.

Kalush Orchestra won the contest with its track "Stefania," a song to the motherland, at a time when Ukraine grapples with the war unleashed by the Russian invasion since Feb.24.

Sam Ryder of the United Kingdom came in second for the song "Space Man," followed by Chanel of Spain for "SloMo."

The Ukrainian band's frontman Oleh Psiuk, in his address, claimed this victory was very significant especially in the current scenario where "Ukrainian culture is under attack" but they have shown that "Ukrainian culture and music are still alive." EFE