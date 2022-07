Anhelina Olexandrivna, an 86-year-old woman, boards the train at the Pokrovsk station to flee the fighting in Avdiivka town, Ukraine. EFE/Orlando Barría

Families board the train at the Pokrovsk station to flee the fighting in Avdiivka town, Ukraine. EFE/Orlando Barría

Ukraine’s older generation: ‘I grew up in a war and will die in another’

Dozens of people, including many senior citizens, escape war-ravaged Donbas daily through Pokrovsk, the only remaining railway exit route for the inhabitants of Ukraine's eastern region.

Among those arriving at the exit point in an ambulance is Anhelina Olexandrivna, an 86-year-old woman managing the situation with humor and a smile.

"If I had known that they would take photos of me, I would have put on makeup for the occasion," she says after spotting a camera.

(...)