Ukrainian students make camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army to be used against the Russian military invasion, at a University in Lviv, Ukraine, 08 March 2022. EFE/EPA/GEORGE VITSARAS

A woman inspects the damage inside a classroom after shelling at Kharkiv National Kotlyarevsky University of Arts in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 02 May 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

A musician performs on stage inside a concert hall after it was damaged by shelling, at Kharkiv National Kotlyarevsky University of Arts, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 02 May 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Policemen inspect the scene after shelling hit the premises of the National University of Urban Economy in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 23 July 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Universities in the Ukrainian front-line cities of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv are gearing up for a fresh academic year despite Russia’s targeted shelling of educational facilities.

During an online discussion organized by the School for Policy Analysis at Kyiv Petro Mohyla University, academics said that damage to their buildings and equipment and a brain drain as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine were the top challenges universities faced ahead of the 2022-23 academic year.

(...)