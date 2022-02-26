US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (L) talks to reporters with Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya at her side at United Nations headquarters in New York on 26 February 2022 following Security Council meeting where members voted on a resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The resolution was vetoed by Russia. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his compatriots early Saturday in a video that he expected Russian forces to attack Kyiv in the coming hours.

"This night they will launch an assault," he said in a message transmitted from a secret location in the capital. "The enemy will use all of their power on all fronts to break our defense. This night we have to stand ground. The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now."

Russian forces are known to be near Kyiv.

The president, who filmed himself on a street in Kyiv on Friday to prove he was still in the capital, said that his principal aim was "to put an end to this massacre."

(...)