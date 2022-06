Donetsk (Ukraine), 10/06/2022.- A military medic gives first aid to an injured Ukrainian serviceman close to a front line near the small city of Svitlodarsk of Donetsk area, 10 June 2022 amid heavy fighting in that region in the last days. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February causing fighting and destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the UNHCR, more than 6.9 million refugees have fled Ukraine, and a further 7.7 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine since. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STR

Donetsk (Ukraine), 10/06/2022.- A Ukrainian serviceman smiles as he sits in a medical car close to a front line near the small city of Svitlodarsk of Donetsk area, 10 June 2022 amid heavy fighting in that region in the last days. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February causing fighting and destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the UNHCR, more than 6.9 million refugees have fled Ukraine, and a further 7.7 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine since. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STR

Donetsk (Ukraine), 10/06/2022.- Ukrainian servicemen help an injured comrade get first aid close to a front line near the small city of Svitlodarsk of Donetsk area, 10 June 2022 amid heavy fighting in that region in the last days. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February causing fighting and destruction and a humanitarian crisis. According to the UNHCR, more than 6.9 million refugees have fled Ukraine, and a further 7.7 million people have been displaced internally within Ukraine since. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STR

Some 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the beginning of the Russian invasion, presidential advisor, Oleksiy Arestovych, said Saturday.

In a recent statement, the Ukrainian defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, had said as many as 100 Ukrainian soldiers were being killed every day in combat.

Arestovych’s remarks are the first time Kyiv has provided its complete death toll since the start of the war on February 24, although he described the figures as "approximate".

(...)