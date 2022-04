Ukrainian servicemen take their position in a zone between Luhansk and Donetsk areas, Ukraine, 18 April 2022, amid increasing Russian troops activity. EFE-EPA/STR

A Ukrainian serviceman with a dog stands on a position in a zone between Luhansk and Donetsk areas, Ukraine, 18 April 2022, amid increasing Russian troops activity. EFE-EPA/STR

Russian troops are regrouping for a new offensive push on the Lyman city in Donetsk as part of their campaign to seize the control of the disputed eastern region of Donbas, the Ukraine military said Wednesday.

The Ukraine military has been preparing for the much-anticipated assault on the eastern flank after the Russians withdrew from the north to focus their strategic energy on Donbas bordering Russia. EFE

