Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said no agreement on a ceasefire was reached with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during face-to-face talks in Turkey on Thursday.
The session, which was brokered by Turkey's foreign minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu, was the first meeting between the top diplomats since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began two weeks ago.
Kuleba told reporters that he had floated the idea of a 24-hour ceasefire during his meeting with Lavrov, but that no progress was made.
"I have come with a humanitarian goal. To open a humanitarian corridor for people who want to leave Mariupol. Unfortunately, minister Lavrov was not in a position to commit," Kulena told reporters.
"The most critical place is now Mariupol, bombarded from the air and with artillery. I came here to get a humanitarian corridor that allows civilians who want to flee the city and to bring humanitarian aid," the minister added.
(...)