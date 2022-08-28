Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba looks on during a meeting with the Marshal of the Polish Sejm, Elzbieta Witek, at the seat of the? Polish Parliament in Warsaw, Poland, 30 March 2022.EFE/EPA/PIOTR NOWAK

A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows Russian serviceman on guard in front of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 01 May 2022.(Issued 23 August 2022). EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Ukraine’s foreign minister on Sunday accused Russia of endangering the entire European continent by converting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant into a military base.

"For decades, nuclear safety has remained Ukraine’s top priority, especially given our tragic past. Russian invaders turned Zaporizhzhya NPP into a military base putting the entire continent at risk. Russian military must get out of the plant — they have nothing to do there!" Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday both Kyiv and Moscow accused each other of shelling near the plant.

(...)