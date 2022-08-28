Ukraine’s foreign minister on Sunday accused Russia of endangering the entire European continent by converting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant into a military base.
"For decades, nuclear safety has remained Ukraine’s top priority, especially given our tragic past. Russian invaders turned Zaporizhzhya NPP into a military base putting the entire continent at risk. Russian military must get out of the plant — they have nothing to do there!" Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
On Saturday both Kyiv and Moscow accused each other of shelling near the plant.
(...)