The Ukrainian defense ministry said Wednesday that Russia was preparing an offensive to establish total control of eastern Donetsk and Lugansk cities and southeastern Mariupol.
In a report issued on the 42nd day of the Feb.24 invasion, the ministry said the Russian forces were continuing their offensive towards Izyum, a city on the Donets River in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, and towards Slovyansk and Barvinkove, also in the same province.
Analysts believe that the cities are critical to the Russian offensive in the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.
(...)