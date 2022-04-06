A woman carries food in front of a damaged residential building in Bucha city, which was the recaptured by the Ukrainian army, Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine, 04 April 2022. More than 410 bodies of killed civilians were carried from the recaptured territory in Kyiv's area for exgumation and expert examination. The UN Human Rights Council has decided to launch an investigation into the violations committed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine as Ukrainian Parliament reported. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A shelling hole is seen on a damaged bridge in Bucha city, which was the recaptured by the Ukrainian army, Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine, 04 April 2022.

The Ukrainian defense ministry said Wednesday that Russia was preparing an offensive to establish total control of eastern Donetsk and Lugansk cities and southeastern Mariupol.

In a report issued on the 42nd day of the Feb.24 invasion, the ministry said the Russian forces were continuing their offensive towards Izyum, a city on the Donets River in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, and towards Slovyansk and Barvinkove, also in the same province.

Analysts believe that the cities are critical to the Russian offensive in the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

