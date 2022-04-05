Destroyed buildings left after a bombing and the destruction of school number 25 in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, 11 March 2022. According to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, over 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on 24 February. Many, however, have decided to stay and fight. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

A damaged school is seen in shelled Kuhari village not far from Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 30 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EFE/EPA/STR

Handmade crosses stand in the residential area on a makeshift grave for a civilian killed during the Russian invasion in Trostyanets town, Sumy region, Ukraine, 29 March 2022. EPA-EFE ROMAN PILIPEY

The war in Ukraine has killed 165 children and wounded at least 266, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

There are fears that the actual toll could be far higher, as authorities have not completed gathering data due to difficulties in evaluating areas occupied by Russian forces in the Donbas, Mariupol and recently liberated towns around the capital Kyiv.

"More than 431 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram. “As of the morning of April 5, 2022, 165 children were killed and 266 children received injuries of varying severity.”

The statement added that 869 education facilities had been targeted by Russian shelling and, of those, 83 had been destroyed.

(...)