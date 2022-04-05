The war in Ukraine has killed 165 children and wounded at least 266, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.
There are fears that the actual toll could be far higher, as authorities have not completed gathering data due to difficulties in evaluating areas occupied by Russian forces in the Donbas, Mariupol and recently liberated towns around the capital Kyiv.
"More than 431 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram. “As of the morning of April 5, 2022, 165 children were killed and 266 children received injuries of varying severity.”
The statement added that 869 education facilities had been targeted by Russian shelling and, of those, 83 had been destroyed.
