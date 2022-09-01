Bucha (Ukraine), 01/09/2022.- Relatives take photos of their children on the first day of the new school year, known as 'Day of Knowledge', in Bucha, Ukraine, 01 September 2022. In-person classes resumed only in schools that are either equipped with - or located near - a bomb shelter, while others implemented online classes, amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Day of Knowledge is celebrated annually on 01 September as the traditional starting date of the new school year, mainly in Russia and former Soviet republics. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Millions of Ukrainian students returned to school on Thursday after the summer break. But, unlike in other years, pupils are returning to learning centers that must meet the challenge of guaranteeing both the children’s education and their safety in the midst of Russia’s bloody invasion.

"The scale of the challenge is unique," Serhiy Gorbachev, Ukrainian ombudsman for educational affairs, tells Efe. The main challenge is getting students to attend classes, regardless of where they are, so schools are balancing in-person teaching with remote learning.

Kvitka, the six-year-old daughter of Maryana Sukhnatska in Lviv, went to class on Thursday for her very first day of school. It is a prospect that many youngsters find daunting, at the best of times, let alone with potential air raid sirens interrupting class time.

(...)