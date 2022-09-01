Millions of Ukrainian students returned to school on Thursday after the summer break. But, unlike in other years, pupils are returning to learning centers that must meet the challenge of guaranteeing both the children’s education and their safety in the midst of Russia’s bloody invasion.
"The scale of the challenge is unique," Serhiy Gorbachev, Ukrainian ombudsman for educational affairs, tells Efe. The main challenge is getting students to attend classes, regardless of where they are, so schools are balancing in-person teaching with remote learning.
Kvitka, the six-year-old daughter of Maryana Sukhnatska in Lviv, went to class on Thursday for her very first day of school. It is a prospect that many youngsters find daunting, at the best of times, let alone with potential air raid sirens interrupting class time.
