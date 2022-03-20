Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is displayed on a screen during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Swiss parliament building in Bern, Switzerland, 19 March 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER KLAUNZER

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Sunday that the activities of several political parties would be suspended during the current martial law amid the Russian invasion of the country.

In a video posted on the website of the presidency, Zelenskyy said that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to suspend the activities of the parties Opposition Platform - For Life, Shariy Party, Our Ukraine, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Leftists, Derzhava, 'Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, the Socialists, and the Volodymyr Saldo Bloc, among others.

The president said that given the large-scale war waged by the Russian Federation and its links to some political structures in Ukraine, any activity by then mentioned political parties during martial law would remain suspended.

Martial law was imposed on Ukraine following the Russian invasion on Feb. 24. EFE