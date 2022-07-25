Firefighters working to put out a fire in a sea port of Odesa, southern Ukraine. EFE-EPA/ODESA CITY HALL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Ukrainian government will resume maritime grain exports later this week, infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Monday.

Some 3 million tons of cereals are to be exported per month via Red Sea ports under a Ukrainian-Russian agreement reached a few days ago in Istanbul, Kubrakov said at a press conference according to Interfax.

A coordination center will be created in Istanbul to supervise the humanitarian corridor for the grain exports and will start operating on 27 July, he said.

