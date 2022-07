A handout picture made available by Russian Foreign ministry press service shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) walks after his meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during their bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 07 July 2022. EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

The war in Ukraine and global inflation that threatens with a looming global recession overshadowed the G20 foreign ministers' meeting being held Thursday on the Indonesian island of Bali.



Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov’s presence ensured tensions were running high at the meeting at the Mulia hotel in Nusa Dua (east of Bali) where diplomacy chiefs of the world’s 20 leading economies gathered.



(...)