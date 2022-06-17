Eurovision 2023 will not be held in Ukraine due security issues caused by Russia’s invasion, the European Broadcasting Union said Friday.



“Given the ongoing war since the Russian invasion of this year’s winning country, the EBU has taken the time to conduct a full assessment and feasibility study with both UA:PBC (Ukraine’s public broadcasting service) and third-party specialists including on safety and security issues,” the EBU said in a statement.



Ukraine was slated to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after winning the competition in May this year. EFE



rml/mp/jt