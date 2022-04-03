A handout photo from the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows the leader of the Ukrainian delegation, Davyd Arakhamia (R), and Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky meeting at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul on 29 March 2022. EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have reached the stage where Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin may meet in the near future, a member of the Ukrainian delegation said Saturday.

"The Russian team "confirmed our thesis that drafts of the documents are prepared enough to conduct direct consultations between the two leaders," Ukrainian lawmaker Davyd Arakhamia told Kyiv television.

In a telephone conversation Friday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin "seemed to confirm from his side that they are ready to arrange a meeting in the near future," Arakhamia said.

