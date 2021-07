Ukrainian activists dissipate fake Russian rubles during a rally for saving of Ukrainian language in front of the Parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, 15 July 2021.EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian activists dissipate fake Russian rubles during a rally for saving of Ukrainian language in front of the Parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, 15 July 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian activists attend a rally for saving of Ukrainian language in front of the Parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, 15 July 2021. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian activists hold a placard reading 'The language have matter' during a rally for saving of Ukrainian language in front of the Parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine, 15 July 2021.EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian language to gain ground in public sphere as law comes into force

The Ukraine language law — aimed at breaking away from Russian influence — came fully into effect on Friday after the law was ruled constitutional by the Constitutional Court of Justice of Ukraine on Wednesday.

“Today, the provisions, which aim to increase the presence of Ukrainian in the public sphere and to solidify its status as a state language, enter into force,” said Taras Kremin, Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language in Ukraine. EFE

