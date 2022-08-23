Ukraine’s football league is poised to get underway Tuesday despite the hostilities in the country six months after Russia invaded its smaller neighbor.
“This is a unique initiative in history,” said Andriy Pavelko, president of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF). “Football against war in war conditions. Football for peace.”
The last Ukrainian league season also kicked off in summer, but never resumed from a three month break prompted by Russia’s war, which began on February 24 this year.
(...)