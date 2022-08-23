A cameraman waits before the opening soccer match of the new Ukrainian Premier League season between Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv at the empty Olimpiyskiy stadium, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Players of Shakhtar Donetsk draped in Ukrainian flags stand before the opening soccer match of the new season of Ukrainian Premier League between Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv at the empty Olimpiyskiy stadium, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Players of Shakhtar Donetsk warm up before the opening soccer match of the new season of Ukrainian Premier League between Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv at the empty Olimpiyskiy stadium, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Players of Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 Kharkiv play during the opening soccer match of the new season of Ukrainian Premier League, at the empty Olimpiyskiy stadium, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ukraine’s football league is poised to get underway Tuesday despite the hostilities in the country six months after Russia invaded its smaller neighbor.

“This is a unique initiative in history,” said Andriy Pavelko, president of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF). “Football against war in war conditions. Football for peace.”

The last Ukrainian league season also kicked off in summer, but never resumed from a three month break prompted by Russia’s war, which began on February 24 this year.

(...)