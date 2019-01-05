Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (back-R), Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I (C-L), a spiritual leader of the Orthodox Christian around the world, and Bishop of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate, Metropolitan of Pereiaslav and Bila Tserkva Epifaniy (Serhiy Dumenko) (C-R)attend the ceremony for giving the Tomos of autocephaly by Bartholomew I, at St George Church in Istanbul, 05 January 2019. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I attends a signing ceremony of the Tomos decree of autocephaly for Ukrainian church at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, 05 January 2019. EPA/MYKOLA LAZARENKO / POOL

Bishop of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate, Metropolitan of Pereiaslav and Bila Tserkva Epifaniy (Serhiy Dumenko) (C) leads the service during the ceremony for receiving the Tomos of autocephaly from the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I (not pictured), a spiritual leader of the Orthodox Christian around the world, at St George Church in Istanbul, 05 January 2019. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (L), Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I (C), a spiritual leader of the Orthodox Christians around the world, and Bishop of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate, Metropolitan of Pereiaslav and Bila Tserkva Epifaniy (Serhiy Dumenko) (R) leave after the ceremony for giving the Tomos of autocephaly by Bartholomew I, at St George Church in Istanbul, 05 January 2019. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I on Saturday signed a decree in the Turkish city of Istanbul declaring Ukraine's Orthodox Church's independence from the Russian Church.

The signing ceremony took place at the Patriarchal Church of St. George and was attended by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and leader of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Metropolitan Epifaniy.

Ukraine's Orthodox Church has been linked to the Russian Church since 1686 and the religious leaders in Russia fiercely opposed granting the Ukrainian church its independence.

Epifaniy rejected suggestions that the independence bid was politically motivated, saying the country had been moving in that direction for the last 30 years.

The Ukrainian church's efforts for independence were intensified after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula and backed separatists in east Ukraine.

Poroshenko had previously said the independence of the Orthodox Church was as important as Ukraine's aspiration to join the European Union or NATO.

Opponents meanwhile considered that Poroshenko was pushed to have the Orthodox Church declare its independence in a bid to boost his low popularity ahead of looming presidential elections.