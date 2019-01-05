Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I on Saturday signed a decree in the Turkish city of Istanbul declaring Ukraine's Orthodox Church's independence from the Russian Church.
The signing ceremony took place at the Patriarchal Church of St. George and was attended by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and leader of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Metropolitan Epifaniy.
Ukraine's Orthodox Church has been linked to the Russian Church since 1686 and the religious leaders in Russia fiercely opposed granting the Ukrainian church its independence.
Epifaniy rejected suggestions that the independence bid was politically motivated, saying the country had been moving in that direction for the last 30 years.
The Ukrainian church's efforts for independence were intensified after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula and backed separatists in east Ukraine.
Poroshenko had previously said the independence of the Orthodox Church was as important as Ukraine's aspiration to join the European Union or NATO.
Opponents meanwhile considered that Poroshenko was pushed to have the Orthodox Church declare its independence in a bid to boost his low popularity ahead of looming presidential elections.