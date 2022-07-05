A boy sitting in a cabin next to his family fleeing the fighting zones on a train of the "Ukrzaliznytsia", the state railway company, in Dnipro, Ukraine, 04 July 2022. EFE/Orlando Barría

Families stand inside a carriage, where people fleeing the fighting areas on a train of the "Ukrzaliznytsia", the state railway company, in Dnipro, Ukraine, 04 July 2022. EFE/Orlando Barría

Two Children in a cabin next to his family fleeing the fighting zones on a train of the "Ukrzaliznytsia", the state railway company, in Dnipro, Ukraine, 04 July 2022. EFE/Orlando Barría

Ukraine’s railway network and its collective of 200,000 employees have become key to Kyiv’s resistance to invading forces.

"The president of Ukraine surprised the world. The Ukrainian Army surprised the world. And the Ukrainian railways also surprised the world," Oleksandr Kamyshin, director of Ukrzaliznytsia, a state-owned railway company, tells Efe.

"We have almost the same number of employees as the army. With over 200,000 people, we are the largest employer in the country," Kamyshin adds. "We continue to do it every day. And that is the reason why some say that we are the second army of Ukraine."

