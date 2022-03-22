Ukrainian refugees rest on fold-up beds in a shopping center converted into a reception point for Ukrainian refugees in the Polish town of Korczowa, near the Ukrainian border. EEFE/ Imane Rachidi

Several fold-up beds fill the aisles of a shopping center converted into a reception point for Ukrainian refugees in the Polish town of Korczowa, near the Ukrainian border. EFE/ Imane Rachidi

Ukrainian refugees rest on fold-up beds in a shopping center converted into a reception point for Ukrainian refugees in the Polish town of Korczowa, near the Ukrainian border. EFE/ Imane Rachidi

While the hundreds of Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in what used to be a shopping mall near the Polish village of Korczowa have managed to flee the war in their country, they are now facing another threat: coronavirus.

The World Health Organization recently warned the Covid-19 pandemic was far from over and that measures such as social distancing and personal hygiene should still be in place.

But Salon Kyiv, a shopping mall just across the border from Ukraine, cannot fulfill these requirements, raising concerns among Polish authorities that the humanitarian crisis unleashed by the war will trigger a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

(...)