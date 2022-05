A woman wears a 'vyshyvanka', the traditional Ukranian shirt that has become a symbol against the Russia invassion, in front of a wall with the victims of the war set in Lviv, Ukraine on 19 May 2022 of the ocassion of the Vyshyvanka's Day. EFE/Esteban Biba

Women wear the 'vyshyvanka', the traditional Ukranian shirt that has become a symbol against the Russia invassion, in front of a wall with the victims of the war set in Lviv, Ukraine on 19 May 2022 of the ocassion of the Vyshyvanka's Day. EFE/Esteban Biba

Inhabitants wear the 'vyshyvanka', the traditional Ukranian shirt that has become a symbol against the Russia invassion, in Lviv, Ukraine on 19 May 2022 of the ocassion of the Vyshyvanka's Day. EFE/Esteban Biba

View of an old picture with people wearing the 'vyshyvanka', the traditional Ukranian shirt that has become a symbol against the Russia invassion, in Lviv, Ukraine on 19 May 2022 of the ocassion of the Vyshyvanka's Day. EFE/Esteban Biba

Two kids wear the 'vyshyvanka', the traditional Ukranian shirt that has become a symbol against the Russia invassion, in Lviv, Ukraine on 19 May 2022 of the ocassion of the Vyshyvanka's Day. EFE/Esteban Biba

Ukrainians celebrated on Thursday Vyshyvanka Day, an annual holiday celebrating the folk tradition of creating and wearing ethnic embroidered clothes called vyshyvanka.

But this year, vyshyvanka has become a symbol of the Ukrainian resistance against the Russian invasion.

“This is our sacred amulet in this war, Happy Vyshyvanka Day, Ukraine!" president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Twitter account in which he is wearing a traditional vyshyvanka shirt. EFE

