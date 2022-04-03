Anabel Ramirez, one of the actresses of the Ukrainian ProEnglish Theater, goes through her phone in Kyiv, Ukraine. EFE/Clàudia Sacrest

For eight years, a Ukrainian troupe has been using a former World War II bomb shelter as a space to put on their English-language plays but little did they know the armored basement was destined to reclaim its original function.

Legend has it that the building located in the Kyiv district of Shevchenkivs'kyi was used by the secret police of Nazi Germany to carry out interrogations. Now it permanently shelters 20 members of the ProEnglish Theater that also decided to take refuge in art to alleviate their anxiety as the Russian invasion of their country continues.

Russian troops have pulled back from around Kyiv; however, the war is still raging in the eastern part of Ukraine.

(...)