Many displaced Ukrainians in Zaporizhia are waiting to return to their hometowns despite the raging war. They are tired and angry.

Entire families have been living in their cars for days, sleeping and even cooking on an esplanade on the outskirts of the southeastern Ukrainian city.

Every day, they wake up early to go check if their names have made it to the list of those crossing into Russian-controlled areas but it is often in vain.

Some families such as the Kosuhins have turned their old Lada into a tent, with a plastic cover tied to a tree to create shade when the sun is at its highest.

