Ukrainian civilians train with wooden rifles in a factory in Kiev amid rising fears of a Russian invasion in Ukraine. EFE/Fernando Salcines

Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been training with wooden rifles in an old abandoned factory in Kiev, amid rising concerns of a possible Russian invasion of their country.

“Today, we face the biggest threat of a Russian attack since 2014,” says Andriy Biletski, the first commander of the right-wing Azov Battalion, referring to the Russian annexation of Crimea and the armed conflict in Donbas.EFE

