The United Nations has documented 269 deaths during the protests in Iraq since the beginning of October, including deliberate killings carried out by members of the security forces, which have clamped down on the unrest.

In a statement, the Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) said that at least 8,000 others, including members of the security forces, had been reported injured during the same period. EFE-EPA

fc/sk-jt