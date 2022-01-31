People's Defense Forces soldiers in the state of Karen, Myanmar, released on 31 January 2022. EFE-EPA/Mauk Kham Wah

On the eve of the coup anniversary, the United Nations Sunday asked the Myanmar military rulers to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.

In a statement, Secretary-General António Guterres said he stood in “solidarity with the people” of Myanmar and for a return to an inclusive, democratic society in the crisis-ridden country.

Guterres expressed concern over the multiple crises due to an intensification of violence, human rights violations, rising poverty, and indifference to worsening humanitarian conditions by the military regime.

“The multiple vulnerabilities of all people across Myanmar and its regional implications require an urgent response,” the statement said.

The statement said humanitarian access to people in need was “critically important for the United Nations and partners to continue to deliver on the ground.”

