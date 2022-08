A general view over burnt ministry vehicles at the Interior Ministry after the previous day's clashes in central Tripoli, Libya, 28 August 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Bullet holes show on a damaged vehicle after the previous day's clashes in central Tripoli, Libya, 28 August 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Exterior view of fire damages at a house after the previous day's clashes in central Tripoli, Libya, 28 August 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The United Nations on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire following a day of intense fighting in Libya’s capital Tripoli.

Warring militias have been fighting on the streets of Tripoli since Friday night with at least 32 people killed and over 100 hospitalized due to their injuries, the health ministry reported.

Authorities confirmed the death of Mustafa Baraka, a young Libyan comedian who had a broad online following. Baraka was killed while doing live broadcasts of the clashes.

