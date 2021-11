A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination drive at a health center in Tangerang, Indonesia, 28 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ADI WEDA

A relative weeps during a funeral of a Covid-19 victim at a Covid-19 dedicated cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, 18 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

A gravedigger rests in the Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 18 May 2020 EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra

Worldwide coronavirus-related deaths reached five million on Monday, a milestone the United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres said was a “global shame”.

“This devastating milestone reminds us that we are failing much of the world,” he said in a statement.

(...)