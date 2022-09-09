A handout photo made available by Pakistan's Prime Minister Office shows UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C-R) and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (C-L) talking at the prime minister's office in Islamabad, Pakistan, 09 September 2022. EFE-EPA/PAKISTAN PRIME MINISTER OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Pakistan's Prime Minister Office shows UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) shaking hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif (3-L) in Islamabad, Pakistan, 09 September 2022.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Pakistan on Friday to rally worldwide support for the country, ravaged by catastrophic flooding that has killed 1,400 and forced the government to seek humanitarian response for 33 million affected people.

Guterres arrived in Islamabad for a two-day visit shortly after midnight and was received at the airport by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

“I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here,” Guterres tweeted.

“I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe,” he added.

(...)