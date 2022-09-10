UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits the ruins of Mohenjo Daro, an ancient city founded over 4,500 years ago as part of one of the world's oldest civilizations, after it was damaged in floods near Larkana, Sindh province, Pakistan, 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/WAQAR HUSSAIN

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday urged the global community "stop the madness" and "invest in renewable energy" as the world’s top diplomat wrapped up his two-day visit to flood-ravaged Pakistan on Saturday.

"From Islamabad, I am issuing a global appeal," Guterres said. "Stop the madness. Invest in renewable energy now. End the war with nature."

The UN chief, who landed in Pakistan early Friday, visited several flood-affected areas in the Balochistan and Sindh provinces on Saturday.

