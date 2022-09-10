The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday urged the global community "stop the madness" and "invest in renewable energy" as the world’s top diplomat wrapped up his two-day visit to flood-ravaged Pakistan on Saturday.
"From Islamabad, I am issuing a global appeal," Guterres said. "Stop the madness. Invest in renewable energy now. End the war with nature."
The UN chief, who landed in Pakistan early Friday, visited several flood-affected areas in the Balochistan and Sindh provinces on Saturday.
(...)